Shreya Ghoshal Pens Heartfelt Note As Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away; 'Even Wind Is Silent'

Leaving the entire nation devastated, legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The singer lost her battle to COVID after undergoing medication for multiple days. Several singers from the music fraternity are offering their condolences to the late singer and joining the list is singer Shreya Ghoshal, who mourned the death of the singer.

Shreya Ghoshal expresses her grief on Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram handle and shared an old photograph of Lata Mangeshkar, she penned a long caption.

Shreya wrote, "Feeling numb. Devastated. Yesterday was Saraswati Puja & today Ma took her blessed one with her. Somehow it feels that even the birds, trees & wind are silent today. Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji your divine voice will echo till eternity. Rest in peace. Om Shanti."

More about Lata Mangeshkar

Born in 1929 in Indore in a Sikh neighborhood, Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest one among her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath.

The singer has recorded songs in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.

She received a lot of titles that include - Guinness Book of World Records for singing the maximum number of songs in the world, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, France's highest civilian honor - the Officer of the Legion of Honour among others.

IMAGE: SHREYA GHOSHAL/INSTA/PTI