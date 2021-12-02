Shreya Ghoshal Pens Message For Fans Post Spotify Wrapped Feat; Shares Stats In Millions

Who were your most-streamed artists, songs and genres this year? If you are a Spotify user, the Spotify Wrapped feature is one that you can use to answer this question. Apart from a user's personal statistics of what music one listened to, the audio streaming platform also shared some of the top artists on the medium.

While artists like Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, and others dominated global lists, some trending artists have also emerged from India. One of them was Shreya Ghoshal. The singer expressed her gratitude to her fans for showering love on her.

Shreya Ghoshal expresses gratitude to fans after being among the top stars on Spotify Wrapped

Shreya used the hashtag '2021 Artist Wrapped' to start her message for fans on Twitter. Sharing the word 'grateful', the Dola Re Dola star then thanked her 'dearest fans, listeners, and admirers' for making her so loved as they listened to her songs throughout the year.

Along with the message, she shared her Spotify Wrapped statistics, which consisted of 539.1 million streams, 35.5 million hours of listening, 27.6 million listeners, and 178 countries across which her work was spanned.



And it’s here! #2021ArtistWrapped Thank you my dearest fans, listeners and admirers for listening to my music all through this year making me feel so loved! ♥️🙏🏻Grateful.. @Spotify @spotifyindia pic.twitter.com/RC7cvATalk — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) December 1, 2021

Shreyas, as per reports, was one of the top female artists in India, along with Neha Kakkar and Asees Kaur. Arijit Singh was the most streamed artist in India

Raataan Lambiyan from the movie, Shershaah, which was the most-streamed album as well, was the most-streamed song.

As far as international artists were concerned, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Juice WRLD were the top 10 global artists. The top 10 albums list also featured most of these artists like Sour by Olivia Rodrigo topping the charts.

Driver's licence by Olivia Rodrigo, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X, Stay by The Kid Laroi, good 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo, Levitating (Feat. DaBaby) by Dua Lipa, Peaches by Justin Bieber (feat Daniel Caeser & Giveon), Kiss Me More (feat AZA) by Doja Cat, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd, Heat Waves by Glass Animals and Beggin by Maneskin made up the Top 10 artists.