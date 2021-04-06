Shreya Ghoshal To Collaborate With Tony Kakkar For 'Oh Sanam', Shares Release Date

Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on April 6, 2021, to announce a new song. She also said that she would be collaborating with Tony Kakkar. She shared the poster for the song which has been titled Oh Sanam. The poster shows a young couple who seems to be deep in love with each other as they look into each other’s eyes. A background of pastel blues and pinks act as a canvas for the couple who are lost in each other's eyes. While speaking about the song, Shreya Ghoshal announced that the song would be released on April 9, 2021.

Shreya Ghoshal and Tony Kakkar collaborate for new song

Shreya Ghoshal further revealed that she was really excited about the song and that it was sung by Tony Kakkar and herself. She called Tony Kakkar ‘super-duper’ in her caption. She also said that she was really excited for all of her fans and followers to hear the song which she has called ‘beautiful’. Shreya Ghoshal ended the post by tagging all those who were associated with the song.

Shreya Ghoshal’s new song announcement was received very well by her fans and followers who were really excited to hear about the collaboration. Many of her fans said that they too could not wait to hear her and Tony Kakkar’s new song. Other’s congratulated her on the new release and the collaboration. Others said that the poster looked really good which further added to their eagerness to hear the song. The post has received 58.2k likes and 515 comments with an hour of it being uploaded and still counting.

Tony Kakkar shared the same poster on his Instagram profile one day before Shreya Ghoshal on April 5, 2021. He also announced that the song will be releasing on April 9 but also announced to his fans and followers that it was releasing on the 9 because it was his birthday. He said, “On my birthday 9th April #OhSanam will be all yours”. He then said that the song was a duet with Shreya Ghoshal whom he called “my most favourite”. The singer then tagged all those who were associated with the song just as Shreya Ghoshal had done.

