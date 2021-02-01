Shreya Ghoshal's 'Angana Morey' Teaser Is Out; Fans Call It 'beyond Beautiful'

Shreya Ghoshal has lent her voice to more than 2000 songs in over 18 languages. Some of her famous songs are Bairi Piya, which was her debut as Bollywood playback singer, Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai, Yeh Ishq Haye and Mohe Rang Do Laal. The teaser of Shreya Ghoshal’s new song Angana Morey is out. Read on to find out more details about the song.

Angana Morey Teaser details

The teaser of Shreya Ghoshal’s new song Angana Morey released today. The singer posted the Angana Morey teaser on her official Instagram page. The teaser features Shreya Ghoshal in a fairytale setting. Shreya Ghoshal’s new song is in collaboration with her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal. Check out Angana Morey teaser below:

Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal has been teasing her fans on Instagram with posts about her new song. She recently thanked her followers on Instagram for their love and support as her Youtube channel hit 1 million subscribers. The reactions of netizens to Angana Morey’s teaser post on Shreya Ghoshal’s Instagram has also been positive. Singer Akriti Kakkar also commented on the teaser with heart emojis. The fans are eagerly awaiting the song's release. One user commented,'Omgggg this is beyond beautiful, can’t wait for the whole song' while another user said that Shreya Ghoshal sounds like an angel and in the teaser looks like one too. Read the comments on Angana Morey’s teaser below:

Angana Morey Release

Shreya Ghoshal’s new song Angana Morey is set to release on 3rd February. Shreya's brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal who did the music for Angana Morey also reposted the teaser on his Instagram page. The song is choreographed by dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan and includes dancers from her dance studio Nritashakti. Angana Morey will be released on Shreya Ghoshal’s YouTube channel. Shreya Ghoshal's recent song with Darshan Raval released three months ago and has over 30 million views on Youtube.

