Shruti Haasan Releases New Song 'Edge', Describes It As 'understating Of Destructive Love'

On August 8, 2020, Shruti Haasan released her new song Edge. She took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into her song. The song was also released on Shruti Haasan’s official YouTube channel. Take a look at the Instagram video below.

Shruti Haasan's Instagram

Also Read | Shruti Haasan accepts she is in the film industry because of her father Kamal Haasan; Read

The video song is shot in black and white effect. Here, Shruti Haasan can be seen donning a black netted top paired with a black slip. Her hair was left open and clipped at one side. During the segment, she can be seen singing the song and playing the piano. The song also has some creative light and colour effects.

Shruti Haasan describes her song as:

“The understating of destructive love within oneself and with others. A destruction that leads to strength and rebuilding. Un afraid to leave the empty spaces as they are - the edge is where we find ourselves.”

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shruti Haasan & more who lent their voice to animated films

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shruti Haasan wrote:

ðŸ–¤EDGEðŸ–¤ to watch the whole video go to link in bio ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ðŸ–¤ biggest Thankyou to @karanparikh27 who co produced the track and mixed it and is one of my favourite people ever —- @theorangebooth for directing this video with such heart and beauty —- @chinmay_bokil for the single artwork —— @blackcabofficial for your creativity in the digital space @believemusic — @mansi_mehta20 @p2communication for your love support and positivity -priyankakhimani for always being the best lawyer and best woman and last but not least @deepikaloganathan without whom none of this would be possible #tamizhponnusforlife

The southern superstar Shruti Haasan has likely created the song during the lockdown time. The song is written, composed and performed by her Shruti herself, while it is co-Produced by Karan Parikh. In the YouTube video info, she also mentioned that the video was shot on a mobile phone. Check out Shruti Haasan's song below.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan opens up about the advice dad Kamal Haasan shared for her role in 'Yaara'

Fans’ reaction

Fans and followers seemed to have loved Shruti Haasan’s song, Edge. Many netizens have commented on her video with hearts, fire and congrats emojis. One of the users on YouTube commented, “This is so amazing.. this song has no edge it's just a never ending circle of happiness! Thankyou for giving us this amazing song Shruti. Just loving it. On loop”.

“Words aren't enough to express how exalted I am with yet another feat of yours which clearly showcases your creative expertise as a complete artistic genius comprised of a pleasant personality, writer, director and singer..” a fan added. Check out more comments and reactions.

Image credits: Shruti Haasan Instagram comment section

Also Read | Shruti Haasan speaks about 'movie beauty standards', says 'I gave into the pressure once'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.