Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Punjabi Singer Mankirt Aulakh Stopped At Airport, Questioned

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, March 3 questioned Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Aulakh was stopped at Chandigarh airport and was questioned by NIA, sources said.

Sources privy to the development said that Aulakh had to travel to Dubai but after questioning, the NIA told him not to leave the country. This is the second time the agency questioned the Punjabi singer.

28-year-old Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district last year.

Two Moosewala murder accused persons die in jail fight

In another recent development related to the Sidhu Moosewala case, two men accused in the Punjab singer's murder were killed in a gang fight at Goindwal Sahib Central prison in Tarn Taran district on Monday, police had said.

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna were killed, police said adding that another person identified as Keshav, also allegedly involved in Moseewala's murder, was seriously injured.

Seven persons - Manpreet Singh Bhau, Ankit Sirsa, Kashish, Sachin Bhiwani, Rajinder, Malkit Singh and Arshad Khan - have been booked for the gang war. Five of them, including Kashish and Ankit, are in prison in connection with the murder of Moosewala on May 29 last year.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Toofan, Mohna, Keshav, Charanjit Singh, Manpreet Singh and Nirmal Singh went to the jail's block number one where the other gangsters were lodged.

After the fight, Mohna and Toofan were declared brought dead at the district civil hospital. During the clash, gang members had used iron strips among other things.