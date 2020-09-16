Director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says 'it's A Mild Infection'

Veteran movie director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday, August 16, shared a video to reveal that he has been tested COVID-19 positive and is currently under home quarantine. He also disclosed that he has a mild infection and is self-isolated inside his room.

"Hello everyone, just wanted to tell you that I was declared COVID-19 positive on September 9. I also wanted to tell everyone that the infection is mild. However, the doctor has suggested home quarantine and self-isolation," said Singeetam Srinivasa Rao in the video.

"Since I'm self-isolated, my food is kept outside my room's door, which makes me recall my hostel days," said Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. He also revealed that he is currently reading books and writing scripts to pass his time. Here's Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's video:

Also Read | US Warns Citizens Against Travel To China, Hong Kong Citing COVID-19, Arbitrary Detention

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao on his fight against COVID-19

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, who was tested COVID-19 positive, a few weeks ago, said that he is recovering from the virus and is better. He exclaimed, "Medicines are doing their job, and I'm doing all that I can do. I'll be alright soon." Singeetam Srinivasa Rao also warned everyone to take good care of themselves.

"COVID is a serious thing. It finds ingenious ways to attack you, so one has to be very careful," added the director.

Also Read | Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Available 'within A Month' At Pennsylvania Convention

Meanwhile, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, who turns a year older on September 21, said that he would not celebrate his birthday this year. Since his quarantine finishes on September 22, he will postpone his birthday celebrations, said Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. He also thanked all well-wishers and fans who sent him messages asking about his well being.

Also Read | COVID-19: 350 Indians Stranded In Pakistan Return Through Attari Border

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao was last seen in Krish's Kanche. The movie, starring Varun Tej and Pragya Jaiswal has the veteran director in a cameo. Interestingly, Kanche was Singeetam's last movie. He has been on a hiatus for the past five years.

He last helmed Welcome Obama (2013). The movie, starring Urmila Kanitkar, Rachel and Esteban in the lead is the official remake of Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). The film opened to mixed reactions from the critics and audiences, with the latter heavily criticising the pace of the movie.

Also Read | COVID-19: Nearly 5,50,00 Children Infected In US, Says Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.