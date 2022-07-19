Singer Bhupinder Singh Passes Away: Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher & Others Mourn His Demise

Music maestro Bhupinder Singh who was popularly known for songs like Dil Dhoondta hai, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman, and more breathed his last on Monday. The 82-year-old late ghazal singer was suspected to have succumbed to colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications in a hospital in Mumbai. The news of his tragic demise was confirmed by his wife, singer Mitali Singh.

As per PTI, the singer's wife Mitali informed that her late husband was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. "After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," she added.

Bollywood stars mourn Bhupinder Singh's death

Ever since the tragic news of the singer's demise has broken on the Internet, several stars have been mourning his demise. Bollywood stars are completely devastated by the shocking news and have been sending their prayers to the family for coping with the great loss.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn penned an emotional note and shared the late singer's monochrome picture. In his heartfelt tribute, the actor mentioned how Bhupinder's voice brought 'joy to millions.' "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder Ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had a uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji," he wrote.

Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness.

Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. 🕉 Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IAvtJf0ZF8 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 18, 2022



Actor-author Anupam Kher also mourned his demise by taking to Twitter. He took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how the late ghazal singer's songs were his source of motivation during his initial struggling days in Mumbai. "Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of famous singer Bhupendra Singh Ji. All his songs sound good. But “Ek Akela Iss Shekar Mein and Dil Dhoondta Hai...Both these songs inspired me while looking for work in my early days in Mumbai and even helped me a lot. He was a very simple man. Om Shanti," Anupam's tweet fairly translated from Hindi read.

प्रसिद्ध गायक भूपेंद्र सिंह जी के निधन का सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ।उनके सभी गीत अच्छे लगते है।परन्तु “एक अकेला इस शहर में..और दिल ढूंढता है…”इन दोनों गीतों ने मुंबई में मेरे शुरुआती दिनों में काम ढूंढते वक़्त मेरा हौसला बरकरार रखने में बहुत मदद की।बहुत सरल स्वभाव के थे! ओम् शांति!🕉 pic.twitter.com/dpqG01iWKt — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 18, 2022



Followed by this, singer Vishal Dadlani also mourned the huge loss to the industry and tweeted, "In memoriam #BhupinderSingh Ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi."

In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji.



A with a voice from a gentler time.



Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab.



Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi. pic.twitter.com/JilqT43XaE — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 18, 2022



Devastated by the news, singer Mohit Chauhan tweeted, "I loved this man to bits. What a singer! What a voice! What a master guitar player!! The Hindi film music industry will never have another #BhupinderSingh RIP Maestro. Play the riff up there, yet again!"

Devastated. I loved this man to bits. What a singer! What a voice! What a master guitar player!! Hindi film music industry will never have another #BhupinderSingh RIP Maestro. Play the riff up there, yet again! pic.twitter.com/VeFR1C1b0w — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) July 18, 2022



Bhupinder Singh was famous for his songs including Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute, Naam Gum Jayega, and many more, and collaborated with much-loved iconic musicians, including Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Asha Bhosle, and others.

IMAGE: Facebook/ AjayDevgn/ANI/PTI