The shockwaves set forth following the untimely demise of legendary singer KK are yet to subside. The 53-year-old singer passed away on May 31 after performing at a live concert in Kolkata. The late musician reportedly fell ill while performing at the concert and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to the initial post-mortem reports, it stated the Pal singer died because of 'myocardial infarction', and all the reports of 'foul play' were ruled out. After the singer was given a gun salute by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on June 1, KK's mortal remains reached Mumbai for the final rites.

KK's funeral to take place at 1 PM in Mumbai, family informs

Now, the family of the singer issued a statement on Instagram where they revealed details about KK's funeral. Ever since the singer's mortal remains reached Mumbai, fans have been expressing their desire to pay their tribute to KK for the last time. The singer's family informed that the actor's 'Antim Darshan' (last respects) is to be held at Park Plaza in Andheri from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM. Following this, his mortal remains shall be taken to the Versova cemetery for the funeral at 1 PM. The post shared by the family began with a line from the late singer's famous track Pal from the album Pal that read, "Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal, Kal Yaad Aayengey ye Pal." Towards the end, the post featuring the singer's picture read, "You will be loved forever and fondly missed."

The singer's onstage persona and the memories associated with all his soulful renditions will stay forever with his fans who have been gathering outside his residence in Versova since morning, to pay their last respects to the prolific musician. Soon after the post was shared by the family on Instagram, his fans thronged to the latest post and shared their emotions behind the huge loss. One of the users wrote, "We will always miss you .. r.i.p please return if possible," while another heartbroken fan of the singer wrote, "Damn this feels a lie." Another fan of the singer wrote, "My heart is crying."

IMAGE: Instagram/kk_live_now