Singer KK Passes Away After Falling Ill During Kolkata Event, Cardiac Attack Suspected

Much-loved singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31, and the news took the internet by storm. He was performing at Nazrul Mancha, an auditorium in the south of Kolkata and fell ill. He was reportedly rushed to CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The cause of death of the popular Dil Ibaadat singer is still unknown and several fans and netizens have taken to social media and mourned his loss.

A source from the hospital has confirmed to Republic Media Network that KK was brought there at around 10.30 PM. He reportedly appeared to have had some injuries after having fallen down and was declared dead on arriving at the hospital.

The singer had earlier shared glimpses from his performance at Nazrul Mancha auditorium hours before the news of his death made the rounds. He mentioned he had a 'pulsating gig' at the location and expressed his love to fans and followers gathered there.

It is suspected that KK died of a heart attack and as per PTI, he fell ill after he returned to his hotel post the concert, where he performed for about an hour. He was then taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A senior doctor said, "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him".

Clips from his concert have now gone viral on social media, in which the singer can be seen crooning along with his fans. The attendees cheered him on as he performed, at what was his final concert.

