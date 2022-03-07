Singer Millind Gaba To Tie The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Pria Beniwal? Deets Inside

In an interesting update for all Millind Gaba fans, the singer and Bigg Boss OTT contestant is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal. As per Hindustan Times report, the couple will tie the knot in mid-April, with the celebrations expected to happen on a grand level.

The wedding festivities which are expected to go on for an entire week, will commence from April 11 with the Sagan ceremony. The couple is then expected to throw a cocktail bash on April 13, while Pria's Mehendi ceremony is expected to take place on April 15 at her residence. The nuptials will be done in the traditional style with Punjabi rituals as well as Jat rituals owing to Beniwal's 'Haryanvi Jat descent'.

A source quipped that multiple venues have been booked by the families, so each function will take place at a new location. However, the festivities will majorly take place in Delhi-NCR. Apart from the duo's close family members and friends, Gaba's colleagues from the entertainment industry like YoYo Honey Singh are also expected to grace the occasion.

The singer was supposedly all set to tie the knot last year in November. However, his participation in the OTT version of the reality show Bigg Boss pushed the couple's wedding plans to January 2022. Their plans were further pushed back due to the surge in COVID-19 cases owing to the Omicron variant. The insider further added, “They don’t want to jinx this date, hence they’ve been absolutely mum about it,”.

As per reports, Pria and Millind have been dating each other for the past 4 years. They often treat fans with their adorable pictures and videos via social media, and on the occasion of Valentine's day last month, Gaba shared a clip of the two video calling each other and cutting a cake to celebrate the day. In the caption, he mentioned, "Happiest Valentines Day Love". Take a look.

Pria is a social media influencer, who's the sister of internet sensation Harsh Beniwal. Harsh has appeared in the film Student Of The Year 2 as well as in the web series Who's Your Daddy.

