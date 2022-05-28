Snoop Dogg Recalls Meeting Tupac Last Time After Fatal Shooting Incident; 'I Fainted'

Rapper Snoop Dogg recently recalled meeting late rapper Tupac Shakur at the hospital after he was shot nine times in cold blood in the 1996 Las Vegas shooting. This was his last meeting with the rap icon as Tupac Shakur to his fatal wounds and passed away on the afternoon of September 13, 1996, due to internal bleeding. Now, during Snoop Dogg's latest appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper, remembered meeting the late icon at the hospital.

Snoop Dogg's last meeting with Tupac Shakur

Before going to the hospital, Snoop Dogg recalled meeting Suge Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records. For those unaware, at the time both Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur were signed by the recording label. While speaking about the events that turned after the fatal shooting incident, the rapper added how Suge was continuously reiterating 'Pac gonna be alright'.

He explained "When we drive to Vegas to see Pac. We got to Suge house first, so we haven't even seen Pac. We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and [saying] 'Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through he got shot nine times before he going to be alright.'"

At the time, the rapper believed that Tupac would come out of the injury, however, when he actually saw him at the hospital, Snoop Dogg remembered fainting instantly. He said, "We feeling like it's gonna be alright until we go to the hospital and see that it ain't alright. He got tubes in him. When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn't even there and I fainted."

It was Tupac's mother Afeni Shakur, who pulled his back and asked him to stay strong. Afeni asked the rapper to go to the washroom, fix himself up and talk to him. He continued "She was like, 'My baby ain't never seen you weak. I don't want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel.'"

Snoop Dogg further revealed he wasn't on good terms with the late rapper at the time. Hence, Afeni urged him to put his differences aside. He concluded, "She knew there was a little tension, but she knew how much we loved each other. So she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him as far as how much I love him. But I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him."

