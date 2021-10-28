Nearly a year after his offensive remarks about Eminem, fellow rapper Snoop Dogg has broken his silence and publicly apologised his for his mistake. In addition, Snoop Dogg also apologised to the Detroit-based rapper while speaking on the radio show 'The Breakfast Club'. The rap great revealed that he and Eminem have settled their differences, according to a report by People magazine. Moreover, Snoop also remarked that Eminem is his brother and that both rappers appreciate each other. He added that his statement irked Eminem as rappers engage in rap battles.

"Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him. We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other." "I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."

Snoop Dogg's remarks on Eminem in 2020

The friendship between the two rappers took a hit last year when Snoop reportedly said that Eminem would not make the list for his 'Top 10 rappers of all time'. He made the remarks in July 2020 on the same show 'The Breakfast Club'. In return, this irked the Mockingbird rapper and Snoop also received some backlash from Eminem's fans online. Moreover, he had also stated that most people in the industry and fans consider Eminem to be on the list. However, Snoop had opined that Eminem was considered a top rapper due to fellow rap legend Dr Dre. Further, he had remarked that Eminem could not stand up against some other major artists from the 1980s.

Eminem is not even in Snoop's top ten rappers of all time. Agree or Disagree? pic.twitter.com/nRG1MwwlpB — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) July 29, 2020

However, he still maintained that he does not have anything to do with Eminem and has utter respect and love for him. Both artists have also signed under Dr Dre's music labels. Snoop Dogg and Eminem are set to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside other musicians like Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

