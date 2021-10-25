Snoop Dogg's Mother Passes Away At 70, Rapper Pays Emotional Tribute To Her

Snoop Dogg was heartbroken as he announced on Sunday that his mother Beverly Tate has passed away. She was 70. She was reportedly facing health issues for the past few months.

The rapper expressed his grief by posting pictures with his mother. He conveyed his gratitude for her love. The What's My Name artist shared the news on Instagram. 'Mama thank u for having me,' read his message as he wrapped his arms around his smiling mother, as she sat on a scooter, in one of the pics.

Snoop Dogg mourns death of his mother

Snoop Dogg also dropped a picture of her looking gracefully dressed with a hat and a bouquet. The 50-year-old artist added that she was an 'angel' and thanked the Almighty for blessing him with a mother like her. He used folded hands, rose and heart emojis to express his emotions. TWMA (Till we meet again), he concluded his message with.

Snoop Dogg shared another video where he looked dejected as a song played in the background,. He posted a heartbreak emoji along with the message.

Snoop Dogg's father Vernell Varnado also shared the news on Instagram. He sought prayers for the family and added, 'We need it more than ever' as he dropped pictures of Bevely Tate.

She had two more sons, apart from Snoop Dogg and married again after Snoop Dogg's father left the family before the singer was a year old. She had raised the children after her divorce from Snoop Dogg's stepfather.

Beverly Tate was hospitalised in July over some health issues. Snoop Dogg had sought prayers from his fans for her recovery.

He had also visited his mother with his brothers and then taken to Instagram to share an update. The Grammy-nominated artist said that she opened her eyes, to let them know that she was fighting.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Snoop Dogg had released his 18th studio album earlier this year and it had been titled From tha Streets 2 tha Suites. He will also star in the movie All-Star Weekend. The film is in post-production and is expected to release this year.