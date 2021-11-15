'Snowdrop': JTBC Drops Premiere Date Of New Drama Starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Jung Hae

Something In The Rain star Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be seen in a new K-drama titled Snowdrop. The makers of the JTBC drama have unveiled its premiere date along with a new poster and a teaser video. The poster features both the lead characters sitting together under the warm sunlight.

While Jung Hae In's character Su Ho looks off into the distance, Jisoo's character Young Ro gazes at him with loving eyes. The warm poster manages to capture the youthful romance blooming as their faces show a hint of excitement. The brand new poster keeps the fans on the edge with its text that reads, "Must not get caught. Both love and fate."

Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Snowdrop premiere date unveiled

The makers of Snowdrop have also released a teaser clip for the fans. The preview shows the heart-fluttering romance between Jung Hae and Jisoo. The newly released full 'music prologue' teaser clip begins with Su Ho and Young Ro gazing at each other as Yoo Jae Ha's 1987 hit track, Past Days plays in the background. The romantic moments are shown in two flashes as if shown through a projector screen.

Su Ho and Young Ro are about to hold hands when the music stops abruptly and the duo awkwardly shifts away from each other when the radio interrupts them. The radio DJ can be heard saying, "Oh my! Don’t be like that, and just confess. You might feel shy, but there might not be another opportunity if you don’t do it now. You don’t know if that person might be the most precious gift in your life." Both of them being embarrassed try to pretend to be busy, Su Ho with the radio, while Young Ro grabs a snow globe.

Created by writer Yoo Hyun Mi and helmed by Jo Hyun Tak, Snowdrop is set in 1987's Seoul, South Korea. The new K-drama depicts a love tale of Su Ho, a student at a prestigious university, who suddenly rushes into a women's university dorm that is covered in blood state one day. Jisoo plays Young Ro, a women's university student who hides him and takes care of his wounds while facing danger under close surveillance. The drama also stars Yoo In Na, Jang Seung Jo, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Yoon, and Jung Yoo Jin. Snowdrop will premiere on December 18.

