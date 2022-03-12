Sonu Nigam Pays Musical Tribute To Late Singer Lata Mangeshkar At Mirchi Music Awards

Leaving the entire nation devastated, legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at age 92 on February 6, 2022. The Nightingale of India was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital before she transitioned to the heavenly abode. Now, a month after her demise, acclaimed singer Sonu Nigam will give a soulful tribute to the late musician at the upcoming Mirchi Music Awards.

On Saturday, March 12, the official Twitter handle of Colors TV released a promo video of music awards, thereby giving viewers a glimpse of his musical tribute.

Sonu Nigam pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

In the promo clip, Sonu Nigam can be seen performing the mellow number 'Kyun Hawa' from the movie Veer Zaara. For those unaware, the original track has received the melodious vocals by Lata Mangeshkar herself in collaboration with Yash Chopra and Sonu Nagam. As the singer continues to perform his solo rendition, many prominent celebs including Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu can be seen captivated with his tribute.

While sharing the promo video, the organisers of the show shared, "Mirchi Music Awards night will be even more spectacular when Sonu Nigam will give a lovely tribute to Lata Mangeshkar ji with his melodious voice". Mirchi Music Awards will air on March 27, 2022 on Colors TV at 9 pm. Take a look at the clip below:

Mirchi Music Awards ki raat bann jaayegi aur bhi shaandaar, jab Sonu Nigam apne madhur awaaz se denge Late Lata Mangeshkar ji ko ek pyaara sa tribute 🙏🏼



Dekhiye #MirchiMusicAwards, 27th March, Sunday raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par ✨#SonuNigam pic.twitter.com/W6NcCESRqA — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) March 12, 2022

The news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The acclaimed musician was put on a ventilator a day before her death as her health turned critical. To note, Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for the COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11, since then she was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the music sensation had been in and out of the hospital due to illness health issues. On February 10, the late singer's ashes were immersed in the Godavari River at Ramkund, Nashik by sister Asha Bhosle and nephew Adinath Mangeshkar.