Spotify Wrapped Reveals 2021's Most-streamed K-Pop Artists And Songs

Image: Instagram/@bighit.official/@blackpinkofficial/unsplash
Spotify's annual highly-anticipated feature, Wrapped report 2021, is officially out. On December 1, Spotify released its annual rankings of the year's most-streamed artists and songs on the online streaming app. Touted as one of the best K-pop group in the world, BTS has been listed as the third most-streamed artist on the streamer across all genres in 2021. This makes them the only Korean artist to make this year's overall top 10.
The music streaming site also released its global year-end lists of the most-streamed K-pop artists and songs on the platform. The Top K-pop Artists globally are as follows:
The Top 30 list also includes IU, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, EXO, Red Velvet, ENHYPEN, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, MAMAMOO, BLACKPINK's Rose, DAY 6, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Agust D (BTS’ Suga), MONSTA X, GOT7, LOONA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, EXO’s Baekhyun, SHINee, aespa, NCT U, IZ*ONE, and Jay Park.
This year marks Spotify's third edition of the wrap as they release users' listening habits over the course of the year 2021. The feature also allows the listener to get a look at the number of artists they listened to, their most played song of the year, and others over the year. This allows users to discover most artists and music across every genre, country, and language.
Some of the lists that were released by Spotify Wrapped 2021 were Most streamed artist, Most streamed song, Top 10 most streamed albums in India, and more. Popular artists like Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and more reigned over the international charts.
