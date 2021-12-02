Spotify Wrapped Reveals 2021's Most-streamed K-Pop Artists And Songs

Spotify's annual highly-anticipated feature, Wrapped report 2021, is officially out. On December 1, Spotify released its annual rankings of the year's most-streamed artists and songs on the online streaming app. Touted as one of the best K-pop group in the world, BTS has been listed as the third most-streamed artist on the streamer across all genres in 2021. This makes them the only Korean artist to make this year's overall top 10.

Spotify releases Most-streamed K-pop artists and songs list

The music streaming site also released its global year-end lists of the most-streamed K-pop artists and songs on the platform. The Top K-pop Artists globally are as follows:

BTS BLACKPINK TWICE Stray Kids TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The Top 30 list also includes IU, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, EXO, Red Velvet, ENHYPEN, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, MAMAMOO, BLACKPINK's Rose, DAY 6, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Agust D (BTS’ Suga), MONSTA X, GOT7, LOONA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, EXO’s Baekhyun, SHINee, aespa, NCT U, IZ*ONE, and Jay Park.

Top 30 K-pop songs of 2021 globally

BTS’s Butter BTS’s Dynamite BTS’s Permission to Dance BTS’s Life Goes On BLACKPINK’s How You Like That BTS’s Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey) BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s “On The Ground” BTS’s Film Out BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s MONEY BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez) BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls BLACKPINK’s Pretty Savage TWICE’s I CAN’T STOP ME BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Gone BTS’s Filter BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s LALISA BTS’s Blue & Grey BTS’s ON BTS’s Euphoria BTS’s Telepathy ITZY’s In the morning Weeekly’s After School BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU BTS’s Fake Love TWICE’s Alcohol-Free ENHYPEN’s FEVER Red Velvet’s Psycho TXT’s 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) (featuring Seori) BTS’s V’s Sweet Night

More on Spotify Wrapped 2021

This year marks Spotify's third edition of the wrap as they release users' listening habits over the course of the year 2021. The feature also allows the listener to get a look at the number of artists they listened to, their most played song of the year, and others over the year. This allows users to discover most artists and music across every genre, country, and language.

Some of the lists that were released by Spotify Wrapped 2021 were Most streamed artist, Most streamed song, Top 10 most streamed albums in India, and more. Popular artists like Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and more reigned over the international charts.

Image: Instagram/@bighit.official/@blackpinkofficial/unsplash