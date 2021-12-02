Last Updated:

Spotify Wrapped Reveals 2021's Most-streamed K-Pop Artists And Songs

Spotify's annual highly-anticipated feature, Wrapped report 2021 is officially out on December 1, 2021, featuring the most-streamed K-pop artists and songs.

Spotify's annual highly-anticipated feature, Wrapped report 2021, is officially out. On December 1, Spotify released its annual rankings of the year's most-streamed artists and songs on the online streaming app. Touted as one of the best K-pop group in the world, BTS has been listed as the third most-streamed artist on the streamer across all genres in 2021. This makes them the only Korean artist to make this year's overall top 10.

Spotify releases Most-streamed K-pop artists and songs list 

The music streaming site also released its global year-end lists of the most-streamed K-pop artists and songs on the platform. The Top K-pop Artists globally are as follows:

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. TWICE
  4. Stray Kids
  5. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

The Top 30 list also includes IU, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, EXO, Red Velvet, ENHYPEN, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, MAMAMOO, BLACKPINK's Rose, DAY 6, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Agust D (BTS’ Suga), MONSTA X, GOT7, LOONA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, EXO’s Baekhyun, SHINee, aespa, NCT U, IZ*ONE, and Jay Park.

Top 30 K-pop songs of 2021 globally

  1. BTS’s Butter
  2. BTS’s Dynamite
  3. BTS’s Permission to Dance
  4. BTS’s Life Goes On
  5. BLACKPINK’s How You Like That
  6. BTS’s Boy With Luv (featuring Halsey)
  7. BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s “On The Ground”
  8. BTS’s Film Out
  9. BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s MONEY
  10. BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)
  11. BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls
  12. BLACKPINK’s Pretty Savage
  13. TWICE’s I CAN’T STOP ME
  14. BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love
  15. BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Gone
  16. BTS’s Filter
  17. BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s LALISA
  18. BTS’s Blue & Grey
  19. BTS’s ON
  20. BTS’s Euphoria
  21. BTS’s Telepathy
  22. ITZY’s In the morning
  23. Weeekly’s After School
  24. BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU
  25. BTS’s Fake Love
  26. TWICE’s Alcohol-Free
  27. ENHYPEN’s FEVER
  28. Red Velvet’s Psycho
  29. TXT’s 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) (featuring Seori)
  30. BTS’s V’s Sweet Night

More on Spotify Wrapped 2021

This year marks Spotify's third edition of the wrap as they release users' listening habits over the course of the year 2021. The feature also allows the listener to get a look at the number of artists they listened to, their most played song of the year, and others over the year. This allows users to discover most artists and music across every genre, country, and language. 

Some of the lists that were released by Spotify Wrapped 2021 were Most streamed artist, Most streamed song, Top 10 most streamed albums in India, and more. Popular artists like Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and more reigned over the international charts. 

