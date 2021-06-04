Stray Kids Take The Crown At MNET's 'Kingdom: Legendary War' After Stunning Performance

Kingdom: The Legendary War came to a stunning end on June 3, 2021. After weeks of one performance on stage after another, the crown of the Final King was taken by Stray Kids. The group's last performance, Wolfgang charted on several iTunes lists all over the world. The song also became of the one most fan favourite performances by the group.

Stray Kids take the Kingdom crown

Stray Kids, who are known for their noise genre music performances stunned the audience with one stellar performance after another. The group competed against SF9, iKON, ATEEZ, BTOT and THE BOYZ for the winning title. Stray Kids accumulated a total of 1,303,798 votes. Their winning also gives them a chance to have their own variety show on MNET. The finale was aired live on MNET's YouTube channel for international audiences as well. All six groups performed the original songs they prepared for the show. Watch Stray Kids' performance of their original song Wolfgang here:

The votes were counted in real-time during the finale episode. The group ranked first with 38,873,040 points in all. They were followed by THE BOYZ and ATEEZ who ranked second and third, respectively. BTOB stood fourth, while iKON and SF9 ranked fifth and sixth, respectively. Stray Kids took to their Twitter account to celebrate the win and thank their fandom Stays for their support.

In addition to the individual performances by the six groups, one vocalist from each also came together to perform a special song titled A Boy's Diary. ATEEZ’s Jongho, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, BTOB’s Eunkwang, iKON’s Donghyuk, SF9’s Inseong, and Stray Kids’ Seungmin participated in the song which was a thank you note to their fans for supporting them in their journey.

Kingdom: Legendary War began airing on April 1, 2021, and concluded with 10 episodes on June 3, 2021. TVXQ's Max aka Changmin served as the host for the season. Kingdom: Legendary War is preceded by similar singing reality shows like Queendom and Road to Kingdom. Each group went through four rounds of performances, where they presented songs from their previous discography, each other discography as well as an original composition. LISA of Blackpink, along with Miyeon of (G)I-DLE also featured as special guests on the show.

(Image: Stray Kids' Twitter)

