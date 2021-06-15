'Stray Kids' To Release New Music Soon, JYP Talks About Hyunjin's Participation In It

Stray Kids, often abbreviated as SKZ is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment. The band consists of eight members including Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. It was recently reported that the band is gearing up for a comeback and the talent agency behind the South Korean boy band also spoke about Hyujin's participation in the upcoming release.

Stray Kids' new release

According to a report by Korea Boo, JYP Entertainment made an announcement on June 15, 2021, regarding the South Korean boy band Stray Kids' newest release. They stated that the members are prepping for their comeback album and songs. They also added that the exact date of release will be revealed once the company finalizes all the details. This is the first time in about ten months that Stray Kids will drop new music in their home country since their repackaged album, titled In Life, in September last year. The upcoming venture will also be Stray Kids' first new song since their final victory on Mnet's idol competition show titled Kingdom: Legendary War, which ended on June 3, 2021.

The comeback has gotten fans all the more excited as Stray Kids' Hyunjin will also be a part of the latest release. The band member had been missing in action since the month of February, ever since his name was embroiled in a bullying controversy. It was also reported that Hyunjin and JYP Entertainment met with the alleged victims, as well as his former classmates and teachers, but there was no conclusion because of the differences in recollection of what had actually happened. When asked about Hyunjin's participation in Stray Kids' new song, JYP Entertainment said that once all the details have been confirmed, they will announce it soon.

Stray Kids' albums

The South Korean boy band's last released album was titled In Life, which was the repackaged version of their first Korean studio album, Go Live. The album contained a total of 17 songs, including the title track Back Door. Originally a nine-piece group, member Woojin left Stray Kids due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. The group debuted in 2018, with their album I Am Not.

Image - Stray Kids' Instagram Account

