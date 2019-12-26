Sulli And Other Massively Popular K-pop Stars Who Passed Away In 2019

K-pop is loved throughout the world and has risen in popularity over the years. More and more people are starting to appreciate the K-pop music and follow the talented artists that it holds. However, while 2019 has been good for K-pop, there has also been a lot of tragedy in the industry as many fan-favourite singers passed away this year. Here are the artists that passed away and will surely be missed in the K-pop world:

Goo Hara

On November 24, 2019, popular K-pop singer Goo Hara was found dead at her home. Police told the media that the artist had taken her own life and had even left behind a suicide note. The cause for her action is believed to be the cruel online harassment that she received on social media about her relationship with men. Her death occurred just a month after the passing of her friend and fellow K-pop singer, Sulli.

Sulli

The massively popular K-pop star Choi Jin-ri, better known as Sulli to her fans, was found dead on October 14, 2019. Her cause of death was attributed to suicide due to the brutal harassment she received on social media after her comments on the conservative K-pop industry. Her death was a tragedy for her fans as well as the K-pop industry as a whole and stirred the Korean government into trying to make stricter rules against cyberbullying.

Cha In-ha

While not a singer of the K-pop industry, Cha In-ha was the third popular Korean celebrity to pass away this year in the span of just a few months. Cha In-ha was a popular actor and a member of the group Surprise U. He was found dead at his house on December 3, 2019. While the police stated that his cause of death was not yet known, many believed that his death was caused due to the personal attacks and cyberbullying that he was subject to on social media.

