Sunidhi Chauhan Unveils 'Here Is Beautiful', A New Self-love Anthem

Sunidhi Chauhan has been teasing a brand new song since the past week. In association with Shalmali, the Sheila Ki Jawaani singer has dropped Here Is Beautiful which may be the new self-love anthem. Sunidhi Chauhan's new video starts off with Shalmali harmonising with a song she's listening to when Sunidhi walks towards her with two cups and insists on listening to the unknown song.

Once Shalmali passes on her air pods to Chauhan, she gets transformed into a tranquil place where she is surrounded by nature including brooks, foliage and hills. Here, she can speak freely with Shalmali, they can joke and share secrets with each other and can explore nature to her heart's content. The lyrics of the song honours the past and the future and encourages everyone to pause and accept that the present too, is pleasant and "beautiful". Shalmali describes it as "a song that reminds us to appreciate beauty" in the present.

Shalmali and Sunidhi Chauhan's new video: Here is Beautiful

Both Sunidhi Chauhan and Shalmali received tons of congratulatory wishes and blessings from fans on Twitter. One fan compared the singers' voices to pop sensations Beyonce and Mariah Carey. They commended the harmonisation of the two voices and called it "Unbelievable". Another fan called the song "Fresh" and expressed their wish to have a whole album of English songs by Sunidhi Chauhan. The various scenic sequences shown in the video were also appreciated by fans.

This is a very spectacular song #HereIsBeautiful By my favourites @SunidhiChauhan5 and @itsShalmali Congratulations to everyone who worked hard to make it awesome ðŸ˜‡ Lord Jesus Bless u ðŸ¤²https://t.co/kGcbZn28sQ — Rahul Thomas (@rahullthomas) April 9, 2021

#HereIsBeautiful is like i am listening Beyonce and Mariah Carey singing a song together... Can't believe that its sung by Indian singers...The way you bot have sung the harmonies the humming sound..UNBELIEVABLE...Love you both @SunidhiChauhan5 @itsShalmali — Ravi #Scian (@palwe_ravi) April 8, 2021

This is so fresh! Expect more such albums from @SunidhiChauhan5 â¤ï¸ You sound superb!

Also, @itsShalmali your hard work is awesome. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Charmi Chheda (@charmi04) April 9, 2021

Whoever shot #hereisbeautiful by shalmali and sunidhi - thank you — nahh (@SwityShinde) April 8, 2021

Fans of Sunidhi and Shalmali were beyond excited in the YouTube video's comment section. One fan was sure he would play the 3 minutes and 36 seconds blasted on full volume on his death bed. Another was satisfied to know that they were right about Sunidhi Chauhan being a versatile singer.

Another fan pointed out that the song may not be appreciated by all but would be savoured by a select group of people. Fans couldn't stop praising their "diva" Sunidhi. One fan called the song a "revolution" in the music industry. "I love that there are still people who are making music just for the love of itðŸ¤—", wrote another fan. Within the first few hours since its release, the Here Is Beautiful song video has gained more than 8,000 views.

(Promo Image Source: Screengrab from Here Is Beautiful)

