Super Bowl 2022 Set For Gala Event As Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg Unite For Performance

The 2021 National Football League season kicked off in style last month, and fans of the league will be looking forward to the finale, the Super Bowl, which will see a host of celebrity artists perform on stage. One of the highlights of the show will the first-time on-stage collaboration between Eminem, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar are among others wh would perform alongside the trio at the much-anticipated half-time event at the Super Bowl, providing the first such instance of the five artists performing together.

Super Bowl performers list

The official Twitter handle of the NFL shared a graphic of the five artists, calling them 'legendary'' and wrote that they had a combined '43 Grammys and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums'. They termed the event as the 'biggest stage' in Los Angeles.

Among those who re-shared the image was Dr Dre. The American rapper and record producer said he was 'extremely excited' to share the stage with his 'friends' for the Halftime Show.

"This will introduce the next saga of my career," the rapper wrote as he called it a 'bigger and better than ever' event.

Eminem wrote he was going to be there for "Dre day in February." Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg wrote, "Let's go."

The reunion of Dr Dre with Eminem and Snoop Dogg comes after two decades. The trio had last worked together for an album in 2001.

The performances at the Super Bowl last year had been widely watched. The acts by The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez last year was watched by over 100 million viewers. Michael Jackson, Madonna are among others to have performed in the event in past years.

Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl event is scheduled to take place at the newly-built SoFi Stadium Stadium, which is the home ground for Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, California on February 13.

The show is being hosted in Los Angeles for the first time in close to 30 years and gets adequate representation from Dr Dre, Snoop and Kendrick Lamar, who hail from Los Angeles.

The half-time Super Bowl act will be telecast on NBC network. Along with the performance, the organisers, NFL and Pepsi are also working towards the launch of a magnet high school Regional School #1 in South Los Angeles.