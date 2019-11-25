Taylor Swift: 3 Instances When The Bad Blood Singer Made Headlines

Taylor Swift is an American songwriter and singer. She is popularly known for narrative songs about her personal life, which have received widespread media coverage. Taylor Swift's discography runs through various music genres from country to pop to EDM. She made her musical debut back in 2006 and has spent over 13 years in the mainstream music industry. The 29-year-old singer-songwriter has evidently carved her spot in the music industry and has garnered millions of fans. Here are a few times that the singer made headlines.

Taylor Swift interrupted by Kanye West

Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud made headlines when he interrupted Taylor Swift in the middle of her speech at an Award function. On September 13, 2009, when Taylor Swift was just about to give her speech for winning the Best Female Video Award, Kanye West Stole the mic from the country-pop singer. At the MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West said that he will let Taylor Swift finish, but Beyonce has the best videos of all the time. The words spoken by him were widely mocked and memed.

Taylor Swift Breakup with Harry Styles

Taylor Swift made headlines with her wong, I Knew You Were Trouble from her Red album. It is reportedly said that the song was for the One Direction singer Harry Styles. Their relationship was the talk of the town and was scrutinised by media and Paparazzi from the day the couple stepped out together. When they fell apart, the songs that they wrote about each other made headlines. Even Out of the Woods from the album 1989 is rumoured to be about Harry Styles.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's feud

If the headlines of the past decade are any indication, then Taylor Swift and Katy Perry might be the pop music feud of this generation. While the duo were once best friends, their friendship later took a 360-degree spin. They have been a part of many controversies. Their tweets are a testimony to it. The pair went from mad love to bad blood and back again. Even though things reportedly mended between them, but the duo later made headlines on several occasions.

@taylorswift13 You're as sweet as pie! Let's write a song together about the subject we know best... for my new record. It'll be brilliant~ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 6, 2009

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015

