Taylor Swift & Justin's Friendship Timeline; From Cheering For Selena To Attending Awards

Post the gym controversy between Taylor Swift and Justin Beiber, there is no doubt that the things between the two popular singers are not going well. The battle between Taylor and Justin began in June 2019 when the Love Story singer posted an open letter against Scooter Braun (Justin’s manager) and accused him of cataloging her songs. However, did you know that amid several controversies including Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's split, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber were good buddies and shared a friendly bond? Let us take a look at Taylor and Justin's friendship timeline.

Fearless World Tour featuring Justin Bieber

In 2009, during Taylor Swift's Fearless World Tour, Justin Bieber opened two of her concert schedules in the United Kingdom. He broke his foot performing One Time at the Wembley, but he was able to finish the song. Later on, Taylor Swift collaborated with Justin's YouTube channel to explain to his fans what went wrong during the tour.

Cheering for Selena Gomez Together

In the year 2011, Taylor and Justin were seen attending Selena Gomez's performance. The duo danced to Selena Gomez's Love You Like A Love Song at the Teen Choice Awards. Selena Gomez and Justin were officially dating during that time while Taylor always happened to be Selena's best friend. Later that year, Taylor Swift also invited Bieber to sing Baby on her Speak Now Tour stop at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift was spotted third-wheeling the couple, Justin and Selena several times. They seemed to have had a good time at the 2011 American Music Awards as well. The trio seemingly shared an amazing bond.

In 2013, during the Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift stuck out her tongue in visible disgust as BFF Gomez went in for a kiss with Justin. The picture when viral over the internet. In 2015, Justin also took Taylor's Shake It Off challenge on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

