Taylor Swift Announces Dates For Her International Eras Tour, To Perform In 21 Countries

After delivering several back-to-back housefull shows on her Eras Tour in the United States, Taylor Swift is now taking her music international. In a new Instagram post, the singer-songwriter announced the dates of the International Eras tour. The singer will soon perform concerts in Europe and Asia.

3 things you need to know

Taylor Swift will conclude her Eras tour in the US in August.

The singer has announced dates for her International tour.

The Grammy winner will perform live in 21 countries.

Taylor Swift announces dates of New Eras tour

The Lover singer took to her Instagram to share the dates of her international Eras tour. The concerts will commence in August 2023 in Mexico and will conclude in London in August 2024. She also mentioned that she will be singing with ‘special guest’ Sabrina Carpenter for some of the shows.

(Taylor Swift International ERAS tour dates announced. |Image: Taylor Swift/Instagram)

As soon as the singer announced the world tour, the news went viral on social media. Fans of the singer all across the globe are rushing to the ticketing sites to book their spots at the concert. This is Swift’s first world tour since 2018.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour creates history in the USA

Currently, the Love Story singer is in the middle of her Eras tour in the United States. Her concerts grabbed headlines for selling 2.4 million tickets in one day. Despite having sold a record number of tickets, fans of the singer were upset at the selling site for not functioning properly.

(Taylor Swift shared the photo from her Eras tour in the USA. | Image: Taylor Swift/Instagram)

Swift’s Eras tour grabbed the attention of audiences globally. Be it her stunt dives on stage or her eccentric entry, the Bad Blood singer made sure to amuse her audience. Her breakup with Joe Alwyn and apparent relationship with Matty Healy was also a point Swiftis aka Taylor Swift’s fans raised at her concerts.