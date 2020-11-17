Taylor Swift Condemns Scooter Braun Again For Selling Her Music Off Without Her Knowledge

Taylor Swift is an eminent American pop superstar who has given her audience some superhit songs and albums over the years. She began her career in music with her self-titled album called ‘Taylor Swift’ with Big Machine Records when she was just 16 years old. Recently, Taylor Swift voiced her honest take on the music manager, Scooter Braun’s, transactions of the music rights to her albums. This is the second time in the last year and a half that the musician and Scooter Braun have had a public art-vs-business clash.

Also read: Taylor Swift Now Free To Re-record Her Old Music: Twitterati Trends #TaylorIsFree

Taylor Swift's masters sold to Shamrock Holdings

After around a year and a half that Scooter Braun bought the rights to Taylor Swift’s master recordings, he has sold 100% of them to Shamrock Holdings. Taylor Swift had gotten into a public rift with Scooter Braun and his extremely commercial approach in the past towards her art. Similarly, this time, Taylor did not hold back from slamming this move of Scooter Braun yet again.

Also read: US Election 2020: Taylor Swift Says 'make Your Vote Count' As She Urges Fans To Vote

Taylor slammed Scooter Braun on her Twitter

The musician took to her Twitter on November 17, 2020, to clear up the air about her contribution in the sale of her master recordings. In the post, it was revealed that Scooter Braun had sold 100% of the rights to Shamrock Holdings and Taylor Swift only found about this through a letter, that the former had sent to her a few weeks back. Taylor's music, album and album art were all sold to them.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

Also read: Taylor Swift Lends Her Song To A Political Ad In Support Of Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

In the letter on Twitter, Taylor addressed the fact that this was the second time that her music was sold without her prior knowledge of the deal. The news of ‘Scooter Braun buys Taylor Swift's catalog’ and the backlash from the artist had made headlines the last time this happened. Taylor also stated how Scooter Braun’s team had made it clear to Shamrock Holdings that they should not contact Taylor about this deal, or it would be called off.

Also read: Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Sells 1 Million Copies In United States, First In 2020

Taylor is re-recording her old music

Although, this commercial dealing with Taylor's music has been extremely infuriating and disturbing to her and her fans, she has some good news as well. In the letter, Taylor mentioned that she has been recording newer versions of her old music. She said she has lots of surprises in store for her fans regarding her music. Her recreating her music has been an exciting and fulfilling experience as well

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.