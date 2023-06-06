Taylor Swift, Matty Healy Head For Splitsville After Short-lived Romance: Report

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly broken up after a short-lived romances, as per a TMZ report. The reason however, behind the Anti-Hero singer and the 1975 front man's abrupt breakup is not known. This comes after Healy's placid response to past controversies resurfacing got him more flak on social media.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up?

Neither Taylor Swift nor Matty Healy ever confirmed their relationship publicly which naturally suggests that neither of the two will also address the rumoured break up. Their romantic involvement however, was a major matter of speculation for the past few weeks with sources close to the two confirming the new couple on the block's romance to be very "real" this time around. The two had also allegedly briefly dated in 2014 which would then make this the former couple's second break up.

Swift and Healy's whirlwind romance

Though news of the two singers dating had been doing the rounds for a while, Healy's presence at each of Taylor's three Nashville concerts for the Eras tour all but confirmed the romance. The two were also spotted on multiple occasions in New York City, also visiting a recording studio together. They were last spotted together on a dinner date towards the end of May.

Matty Healy's past controversies

Matty Healy has had his fair share of controversies in the past, all of which appeared to be resurfacing ever since news of his romantic involvement with Taylor became public knowledge. Foremost among these have been his calling the experience of potentially dating Taylor Swift "emasculating" in a 2016 interview.

More recently, the singer passed allegedly racist remarks on a since-removed episode from podcast The Adam Friedland Show. Healy had reportedly called rapper Ice Spice a "chubby Chinese lady". Healy had also recently defended his statements implying that they were not a big deal and that anybody who said they were affected by it were either "lying" or ''delusional".