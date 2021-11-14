Taylor Swift Performs 10-minute Long Track 'All Too Well' On SNL, Acts With Pete Davidson

In a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live on November 13, Taylor Swift performed a 10-minute version of the song 'All Too Well' about her breakup with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The song is from her newly released album Red. The 11-time Grammy-winning singer dropped her album one day prior to her SNL stint. During her musical performance, Swift donned an all-black outfit with her signature red lips and in the backdrop scenes from her upcoming short film All Too Well. The singer was also seen as a part of various comic sketches during her fifth appearance and also acted alongside Pete Davidson.

Taylor Swift’s fifth appearance on SNL

This was the 31-year-old pop star's fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live. Swift made her SNL debut in 2009 as a musical guest during season 34. In the next season, the ‘Lover’ singer also served as the musical guest and the host of the comedy sketch show. In 2017 and 2019, the singer returned to SNL prior to her album releases, Reputation and Folklore, respectively.

The ‘Wildest Dream’ singer was also a part of a comic sketch with Pete Davidson called ‘Three Sad Virgins’. During her fifth stint with SNL, Swift in a comic stint also performed an original track to roast the star cast of the show, including Martine, Ben and John. The song was about guys’ lacking sex appeal.

More about Taylor Swift’s new short film

The singer helmed the short film All Too Well by filmmaker Rina Yang. The film is about Swift’s relationship with a 30-year-old actor when she was just 19. Her fans speculate Jake Gyllenhaal to be this actor. Swift’s song ‘All Too Well’ is made from the memories of her past relationship with a famous star.

Prior to the premiere of her short film, she said that the song gives a whole new meaning to the original release on the 2012 album Red. Now, she said, "This song is 100% about us, and for you." Recently, Swift on her appearance in The Tonight’s Show, host and former SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon quizzed the singer about her musical performance at the show to which Swift answered that she is going to sing a song which is equivalent to the length of three songs.

(Image: Instagram/@nbcsnl)