Taylor Swift Quiz: Are You Are A True Swiftie & Identify Songs From Just Their Stills?

Taylor Swift is an international pop icon. Having sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, Taylor Swift is one of the popular and well-known artists in the world. She has a humongous fan following and her recent album Folklore is already topping charts days after its release. Every one of her fans claims to know the singer very well and now you can test out your fandom with this quiz. Can you guess these Taylor Swift songs by just looking at the image?

Taylor Swift quiz

1. This still is from one of Taylor's older songs, can you guess the name? Hint: Think Shakespeare

Love Story

You Belong with me

Back to December

Delicate

2. Can you guess the song by looking at the still below? Hint: From the album 1989

Look What You Made Me Do

Blank Spaces

You Belong with Me

Back to December

3. Taylor Swift in dual roles, can you guess the song that features this still? Hint: From the album Fearless

Look What You Made Me Do

Blank Spaces

You Belong with Me

Back to December

4. A melancholy song, can you guess from which song is this still? Hint: Think of winter

Look What You Made Me Do

Blank Spaces

You Belong with Me

Back to December

5. A song about tough relationships, can you guess the song that features this? Hint: Are we out of the ...

Back to December

Out of the woods

Shake it off

Bad Blood

6. A piece of good advice from Taylor, can you guess the song from the image below? Hint: If you're down, you should just...

Into the woods

Shake it off

Bad Blood

Look What You Made Me Do

7. Taylor invites all her celebrity friends in this song, can you guess it? Hint: From the album 1989

Into the woods

Shake it off

Bad Blood

Look What You Made Me Do

8. Taylor reclaims herself, can you guess the song? Hint: Remember her feud with Kanye

Shake it off

Bad Blood

Look What You Made Me Do

I knew you were trouble

9. A song about toxic relationships, can you guess the song with the help of this image? Hint: From the album Red

Bad Blood

Look What You Made Me Do

I knew you were trouble

Delicate

10. Taylor wants to run away in this song; guess the song. Hint: A song from Reputation

Bad Blood

Look What You Made Me Do

I knew you were trouble

Delicate

Bonus Question: Guess which song is this.

Cardigan

Mad Woman

Exile

Mirrorball

Answers

Love Story Blank Spaces You Belong With Me Back to December Into the woods Shake it off Bad Blood Look What You Made Me Do I knew you were trouble Delicate

Bonus Question Answer - Cardigan

Disclaimer: All the stills are taken from Taylor Swift's Youtube

Promo Pic Credit: Taylor Swift's Youtube

