Taylor Swift Quiz: Are You Are A True Swiftie & Identify Songs From Just Their Stills?

Taylor Swift is an international pop icon. Having sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, Taylor Swift is one of the popular and well-known artists in the world. She has a humongous fan following and her recent album Folklore is already topping charts days after its release. Every one of her fans claims to know the singer very well and now you can test out your fandom with this quiz. Can you guess these Taylor Swift songs by just looking at the image?
1. This still is from one of Taylor's older songs, can you guess the name? Hint: Think Shakespeare
2. Can you guess the song by looking at the still below? Hint: From the album 1989
3. Taylor Swift in dual roles, can you guess the song that features this still? Hint: From the album Fearless
4. A melancholy song, can you guess from which song is this still? Hint: Think of winter
5. A song about tough relationships, can you guess the song that features this? Hint: Are we out of the ...
6. A piece of good advice from Taylor, can you guess the song from the image below? Hint: If you're down, you should just...
7. Taylor invites all her celebrity friends in this song, can you guess it? Hint: From the album 1989
8. Taylor reclaims herself, can you guess the song? Hint: Remember her feud with Kanye
9. A song about toxic relationships, can you guess the song with the help of this image? Hint: From the album Red
10. Taylor wants to run away in this song; guess the song. Hint: A song from Reputation
Bonus Question: Guess which song is this.
Bonus Question Answer - Cardigan
