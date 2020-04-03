Taylor Swift's Best Moments On 'Saturday Night Live' That Can't Be Missed

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular singers around the globe who carved her niche in the music industry at a very early age. The Blank Space fame is often spotted making appearances at the Saturday Night Live. The Saturday Night Live is a famous American talk show. Taylor Swift made the first appearance on the show ten years ago. Here are some of the best moments of Taylor Swift on the Saturday Night Live.

Taylor Swift Monologue Song

In this monologue song, Taylor Swift made fun of the fact that she makes songs about past boyfriends. Performing Monologue Song (La La La), Swift poked fun at rumours, jokes and tabloid buzz surrounding her life at the time. Check out Taylor Swift's Video singing the La La La song.

Also Read | Taylor Swift & Justin's friendship timeline; from cheering for Selena to attending awards

Twilight Parody ft. Taylor Swift

Saturday Night Live created a parody of Twilight titled Firelight. The movie featured Taylor Swift and Bill Hader. In this spoof, the vampires were replaced with Frankenstein's monsters. Taylor Swift plays a teen girl who falls for Phillip Frank, a new guy at school who has green skin, bolts in his neck and freaks out around the fire. Take a look at this parody.

Also Read | Taylor Swift donates to Nashville's iconic Grimey's music shop amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Penelope: Man and Wife

This funny video from Saturday Night Live features Kristen Wiig as Penelope and Taylor Swift, Andy Samberg as the wedding guests. In the video, Swift's character feels bad when she sees Penelope ruining the bride and groom's special day. It also stars Will Forte as the DJ and Bill Hader, Abby Elliott as the newlyweds.

Also Read | Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea's best moments that will melt your hearts

Hollywood Dish

Hollywood Dish is a recurring sketch on SNL, which stars phoney reporters Anastasia Sticks (played by Kristen Wiig) and Brady Trunk (played by Bill Hader). They interview the celebs and ask them annoying questions until the stars finally storm off the set. Hollywood Dish featuring Taylor Swift was one of the best moments of her on SNL.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's best moments from The Graham Norton Show | Watch videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.