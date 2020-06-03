Taylor Swift's Best White Outfits To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe; See Pics

Taylor Swift, the famous pop singer, became the youngest artist signed by Sony at the age of 14. Later, in the year 2006. Taylor Swift recorded the eponymous debut album that made her the youngest person to write and perform a number-one song on the billboard single-handedly. Apart from her singing skills, Taylor Swift is also a leading social media star with 131 million followers on Instagram and 86 million on Twitter. She has not only garnered fame for her songs but also her inspirational fashion statements. Having said that, let us take a look at Taylor Swift's best white outfits for summer wardrobe inspiration.

Taylor Swift's White Wardrobe -

Taylor Swift's white wardrobe has a wide collection however, she also teaches that sometimes one outfit can be styled in two ways. Here, Taylor Swift stunned in a plain white shirt that makes her look elegant. The Love Story singer can be seen sporting a simple oversized shirt which is similar to a dress. Check out Taylor Swift's Instagram.

Also Read | Times when Beyonce stole the show with her captivating smile; see pics

Fans are aware that Taylor Swift is a cat lady and loves her cats a little too much. Here, Taylor Swift's cat printed t-shirt can be a good inspiration for your summer look. The tee can be paired with pants, skirts, shorts, etc. Take a look at Taylor Swift's photos wearing the printed tee.

Also Read | Before Billie Eilish, these pop stars became hugely famous in their teens

In this Instagram post, Taylor Swift looks striking as she donned the white-collar shirt. The You Need To Calm Down artist wore a chic top with plain white upper half and green checkered design at the bottom. The top is sported with high waist shorts. Check out her photos.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's top moments on 'Saturday Night Live'; new Disney movie to WWE promo

This is one of Taylor's concert dresses. However, it can also be a part of your summer wardrobe. The white dress is simple with a v neckline and choker attached. The short dress is paired with long white boots and fishnet stockings. The I Don't Wanna Live Forever actor also accessorised the outfit with a furry white belt.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's best moments on 'The Ellen Show' | Big baby news, magical wedding

While adding whites to your closet, you can also add some of Taylor Swift's goodies. Here, the I Know You Were Trouble singer wore her personalised jacket from the Stella x Taylor Swift collection. The jacket is designed with splashy paints and cloud artwork. Check out Taylor Swift's Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.