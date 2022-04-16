Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Reveals Why The Duo Has Kept Their Relationship Private

Much-loved musician Taylor Swift has been in a relationship with Joe Alwyn for a while now, but the duo prefers to keep things private and has rarely spoken about it in interviews. However, Joe Alwyn recently opened up to Elle in a conversation and cited the 'increasingly intrusive' culture around us as the reason for keeping his relationship with the All Too Well singer under wraps. The duo reportedly began dating in 2016 and have been inseparable ever since.

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn on duo's relationship

The Last Letter from Your Lover actor spoke to Elle in a recent interaction and mentioned that he is not keeping his relationship private because he wishes to be 'guarded and private', but it was because of our 'increasingly intrusive' culture. He told the publication, "It's not really because I want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," Joe explained. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken."

The last time the actor spoke about his relationship, he hinted he was happy with Taylor as he engaged with E! News. At the time, he spoke about his character from Conversations With Friends, in which he is in an open relationship. He mentioned people can do whatever makes them happy, but assured fans he was 'obviously happy' being in a monogamous relationship.

Taylor Swift on her relationship

A fun fact about the couple is that they have collaborated on projects together as well. E! News reported that they joined hands to work on Swift's albums, Folklore and Evermore, but Joe was credited under a pseudonym as the co-writer for some of the tracks. Taylor also spoke to Paul McCartney about her relationship with Joe Alwyn and hinted at aspects of her relationship as she told him, via E! News:

"I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living." She continued that being with Joe made her life feel 'real', instead of a 'commented on in tabloids'.

Image: Twitter/@TayliviaTeam, @lesbianswiftie3