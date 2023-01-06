Taylor Swift's Cat Is World's 3rd Richest Pet, Here Are The World's Wealthiest Fur Babies

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's cat is now the third richest pet in the world with an estimated net worth of USD 97 million (around Rs 800 crore), according to a report by All About Cats.

Olivia Benson, a Scottish fold, was knocked off the richest pet position by an Instagram cat star and a dog from Italy.

Who's the world's second-richest pet?

According to New York Post, a US-based news outlet, social media influencer Nala cat, a Siamese and tabby mix, is ranked second in the feline fine with an estimated net worth $100 million.

(Image: Instgram/nala_cat)

Who holds the no.1 spot?

Gunther VI, a German Shepherd owned by the Italian media corporation Gunther Corporation, took home the title of the world's wealthiest pet with a staggering $500 million. Gunther Corporation, which also manages the dog's estate and fortune, has invested in real estate properties, making Gunther VI five times richer than the runner-up.

(Image: LPG for The Assouline Team at Compass)

The 'Pet Rich List' was created using Instagram statistics and each pet's estimated revenue per social media post.

In 2020, Taylor Swift shared a photo of Olivia on her Instagram where her cat was curled up on a couch. The post received over 2 million likes. It's no secret Taylor, who recently released her new album 'Midnights', adores her cat. The feline bears the name of the well-known 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' character played by actress Mariska Hargitay.

The adorable kitty has also appeared in advertisements, including one for Diet Coke in 2014, as well as in her mom's music videos - 'Blank Space' and 'Me'.

Image: Taylor Swift with her kittens seen in a Diet Coke ad in 2014

Oprah's dogs on the no. 4 spot:

On the list of wealthiest pets, Oprah Winfrey's dogs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke came in joint fourth place with $30 million each, followed by the Pomeranian Jiffpom with $25 million, the late Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette with $13 million, and the late actress Betty White's dog Pontiac with $5 million.

As per a report by New York Post, tied at USD 1.5 million, each was Instagram-famous dogs Doug The Pug, Tucker and Marutaro.

Taylor Swift also owns a cat named Benjamin Button, after Brad Pitt's character in the 2008 film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'. While Button is an adorable ragdoll cat, he didn't make it to the top 10 list.