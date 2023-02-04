Taylor Swift's Ex Taylor Lautner Reveals His One Big Regret, Recalls Kanye Episode

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner recently opened up on his reaction to the infamous incident between Kanye West and Swift at the 2009 Video Music Awards. Lautner said he regrets not taking a stand for his then-girlfriend as he thought the whole thing was a skit.

Speaking on his wife Taylor Dome’s podcast The Squeeze, when asked about that one moment in his life where he would go back to if he wanted to, the actor said, "Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented an award to Taylor (Swift) and was unaware I gave her the award and took five steps back."

"I was standing five feet behind her and umm... yeah, she is giving her thank you speech, Kanye (West) jumps up onto the stage. I am standing behind them, so I can't see either of their faces. I am just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced rehearsed skit. Because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift?"

More about the 2009 VMA incident

The comment was about one of the most notorious episodes in recent musical history when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift as she accepted the award for Best Female Video at the MTV Video Music Awards and proclaimed Beyoncé's "one of the greatest videos ever made."

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift dated for a short while in 2009. The pair has moved on since.

After dating Taylor Dome for four years, Taylor Lautner and she exchanged wedding vows in November last year. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2016.