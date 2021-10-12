Taylor Swift's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' Tops Rolling Stone Chart For Second Time

American singer Taylor Swift’s Fearless(Taylor's Version), re-recording of her 2008 album of the same name, takes number one spot for the second time on the Rolling Stone chart this week.

Fearless(Taylor's Version) first came out on April 9, and it has made several records since its release. At that time, it had sold album units equivalent to 291,000, making Taylor Swift the top country music star that she wasn’t for a long time in the past. Now, the album has returned to the top of the Rolling Stone chart with a staggering 210,900 album-equivalent units.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) tops Rolling Stone chart for second time

According to Variety, the unusual resurgence of Taylor's album is due to fans finally getting the vinyl version they’ve been waiting for since April. Also, Swift is leaving no stone unturned and simultaneously putting autographed CDs up for sale on her website. Out of the 210,900 units, she collected this week, 140,000 were full-album sales and 77,000 digital discs.

It was the vinyl version that helped the album hit the top spot again. With 67,000 copies sold of that package, which is spread across three LPs on gold vinyl (or red, for the Target edition) and retails for around $40, as per Variety. That is the second-biggest vinyl number in Alpha Data history trailing only a bigger figure for another Swift album, Evermore.

Taylor's re-recorded album knocks down Drake’s Certifiable Lover Boy

Taylor's Fearless (Taylor's version) knocked Drake’s Certifiable Lover Boy out of the top spot in its fifth week, with 109,100 units. However, Drake remained the king of streaming with 136 million individual song streams for the week. On the third spot is placed Meek Mill's Expensive Pain with 97 million streams.

The top 10 list features Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s Love for Sale bowing at No. 5, and Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, debuting at No. 8. YoungBoy Never Broke Again falls two spots in its second week to No. 4, followed by Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo at Nos. 6-7 and Doja Cat and Kanye West at Nos. 9-10. Morgan Wallen, the Kid Laroi, and Billie Eilish, finally slipped out of the top ten list amid all the fresh competition, dropped to Nos. 11-13, respectively.

Taylor Swift's upcoming releases

Taylor Swift, who has been re-recording all of her albums, had earlier revealed that she was re-recording Red (Taylor's Version). The album features a total of 30 songs and is scheduled to release on November 12. The Blank Space singer is re-recording albums released with her former label, Big Machine Records, since her old contract which held a clause that prevented her from doing so expired last year.

Image: AP