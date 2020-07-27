Taylor Swift's Folklore Album Sales Break Records, On Cards To Become The Biggest In 2020

Taylor Swift recently debuted her eighth studio album titled Folklore which has gotten off to an expected massive start. Folklore has smashed streaming records and went past the biggest album debut of 2020 by an astounding margin. The pop icon's latest album initially blasted off on Spotify with an estimated 80 million global streams, which is the biggest debut for a female artist in the music streaming platform's history, going past Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next which debuted at 70 million streams back in 2019.

Also read: Taylor Swift Quiz: Are you are a true Swiftie & identify songs from just their stills?

Folklore creates history

On the other hand, Taylor Swift's Folklore has garnered over 35 million streams on Apple Music, become the platform's most-streamed pop album in 24 hours. it is not just streaming where Folklore has left a major remark, but also in sales. The album has reportedly sold over 1.3 million in 24 hours. Whereas, it is also expected to easily to debut at number one at the Billboard Albums Chart. The final numbers of the weekend and first-week sales of the album are expected to be revealed next week.

Also read: Taylor Swift's latest album 'Folklore' sells over 1.3 million copies worldwide in 24 hours

Reportedly, 44 million streams of Taylor's latest album have come from the United States. This is a huge bump as compared to her previous album titled Lover which registered 29 million US streams on its first day. As of now, with the rave reviews and outpouring love from fans around the glow, Swift's latest album is expected to be her biggest debut since Lover which amassed 867,000 units in sales during its first week.

The sales as of now as expected to grow only digital mediums as physical copies of the album are not available in mainstream markets but her official website is offering 16 different deluxe editions of the same album ranging from CDs, Vinyl and cassettes along with a range of merchandise associated with Folklore.

Also read: Did Taylor Swift reveal the name of Ryan and Blake's 3rd child with a 'Folklore' song?

Folklore might leaves fans surprised as Taylor has departed from her staple country music and explored the realms of indie-folk. At this point. Taylor's eighth studio album is expected to be her biggest debut to-date going past Thank U, Next which had garnered 307 million total streams in a week. Check out Cardigan from Folklore below -

Also read: Kanye West postpones 'Donda: With Child' after Taylor Swift surprisingly drops new album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.