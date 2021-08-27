Taylor Swift's New TikTok Video Proves That She Is A 'proud Cat Lady': Watch:

Taylor Swift is a cat lady and that too, a proud one! The acclaimed singer recently shared a TikTok video with her fans where she jokes about being a mama to too many little kitties. Swift often likes to feature her cats on social media and make jokes about being a crazy cat lady. Here's what her latest video is about -

About Taylor Swift's cat lady TikTok video

On August 25, Taylor Swift took to the popular video-sharing app, TikTok, where she shared a video about her and her cats. The video starts with a clip of Taylor's interview from 2014 when she appeared on an episode of Live With Kelly and Michael. The Blank Space singer at the time talked about how she was while planning for a second cat.

In the video, she says "Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying, 'Is cats, cat lady?' Two cats is cats, and there's more than one. And they're like, 'No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party,'" The video then transitions to a scene where Taylor is first holding her cat Meredith and dances across the room. Another shot then shows the songstress holding two more of her beloved cats and dancing, namely Benjamin and Olivia. Swift shared a video on TikTok with the caption, "*little did she know*". Check out the hilarious but adorable video below -

More about Taylor Swift and her beloved cats

Speaking of Taylor's adorable cat Meredith, it's worth mentioning here that the proud cat mama had once featured the latter on her Instagram handle after fans were worried about her whereabouts. Swift had made a hilarious video, responding to the "pressing issue" that fans were constantly asking her about.

In the video Swift started off by saying, "We've been hearing some rumours on the internet recently," while holding another one of her pets, cat Benjamin Button, adding, "I mean, they're not about you Benj, they're about your sister." Swift then featured some funny pictures of Meredith with remarks like "Strong discomfort", "intense dislike", "Please stop", "Go away" and "No," implying that is how she felt about photos.

As the video ended, Swift included a clip of Meredith as she asks the cat what she thinks about the rumours saying, "Do you have any comment on the recent allegations that you're a missing cat?". Meredith could be seen hilariously walking away, paying no attention to her mother's questions.

IMAGE - TAYLOR SWIFT INSTA