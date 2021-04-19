Taylor Swift's Re-recorded Version Of 'Fearless' Becomes Record Breaking Success

Taylor Swift has become a part of the country music record books of 2021 since the release of her re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless. The singer has made several records with the album, which will be followed by the re-recorded versions of five more of her albums. Read along to find out all about re-recorded Taylor Swift's Fearless.

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded Fearless has been breaking records

According to Billboard, the new version of the 2008 album released on April 9, 2021, and went on to have the biggest first-week debut of any country album in the last six years. It has sold album units equivalent to 291,000 and has become the top overall album release of 2021, so far in the United States. The latest album has made Taylor Swift the top country music star that she wasn’t for a long time in the past.

The re-recorded version of Fearless is the ninth consecutive album of Taylor Swift to land upon the number 1 position leaving behind Madonna who has had the second-most No.1 albums by women artist. This is also the third album by Taylor Swift within a year, which has opened on the top position following the albums, Folklore and Evermore. Both the previous albums also had the three biggest weeks, going by the album units they earned.

As soon as it became evident that her recent album was going to make records, Taylor took to her Instagram account and celebrated this with a fun video. She shared a video, along with which she wrote, “WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week. Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far," she wrote alongside the video. "Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky???? I wanted to say thank you to you so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue”. The issue that she spoke about was where was her cat, Meredith Grey and why she doesn’t post any pictures with her; turns out Meredith is just camera shy.

Promo Image Source: Taylor Swift Instagram