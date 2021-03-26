Taylor Swift's 'You All Over Me' Review: Heartbreak Meets Nostalgia In The Fearless Vault

Taylor Swift and Maren Morris’ You All Over Me is finally here. Taylor Swift’s You All Over Me is the first song from Swift’s ‘From The Vault’ section. These songs will be featured on Swift’s re-recorded Fearless (Taylor’s version) when it drops on April 9, 2021. So here is a detailed song review of You All Over Me by Taylor Swift.

Song review: You All Over Me by Taylor Swift

The country music scene has witnessed several great artists and songwriters since its inception. But one singer who broke a plethora of records and received immense appreciation for her songwriting was Taylor Swift. Now, Taylor Swift is taking a trip down memory lane by re-recording her first six albums due to her highly publicized Masters battle with Scooter Braun.

Controversy aside, Taylor is all set to release Fearless (Taylor’s version) on April 9. But apart from the already present tracks, Taylor has included a few unheard songs in ‘From The Vault’ section that will be part of this album. The first song from this section is You All Over Me that released today, March 26.

The song is an homage to Taylor Swift’s country roots and moreover features background vocals by Maren Morris. Taylor Swift’s songwriting prowess has been a highlight of her discography since she first set foot on the stage with her guitar and curly locks. This prowess was rightfully visible in the You All Over Me lyrics. The song is a breakup track that looks back on a love story after its painful demise.

The song starts off comparing everyday facets such as the dried raindrops, tires turning stones, and erased graffiti to how emotions once invested can never be gathered again. The demise of a relationship teaches you lessons that one might never learn otherwise. Lessons are learnt, scars are etched but the memories are still present. Taylor and Maren discuss the same in the You All Over Me chorus. While Taylor Swift sings through pain, Maren’s voice adds maturity earned through the fall.

The You All Over Me lyrics narrates a tale as old as time but from a modern perspective. It spans right from deeming the day of the first glance as “the best and worst day of June” to being enchanted by just a smile. The song captivates the listener with its relatability but still mesmerizes with its gloomy gaze. You All Over Me by Taylor Swift has got everything one can expect from a country breakup track. But apart from this familiarity, Taylor adds a hint of sweet reminiscence by revisiting this track a decade later.

Image Credit: Taylor Swift Instagram