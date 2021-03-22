Teddy Riley Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Behind Quitting R&B Group Guy

Teddy Riley has finally revealed the reason he quit R&B Group Guy. Teddy Riley in the latest episode of Uncensored spoke about Guy and New Edition’s beef and how it led to the death of his best friend at the time. He even shared a glimpse of this episode on Instagram.

Teddy Riley reveals the reason he quit Guy

Teddy Riley is known for his major influence on R&B music and creating a genre titled New Jack Swing. But before he became one of the most sought-after producers in the music industry, Teddy Riley was part of the R&B group Guy. He pioneered the New Jack Swing genre through the R&B group’s music.

But in a recent episode of Uncensored, Teddy Riley revealed why he chose to leave the band. In the episode, Teddy talked about Guy and R&B group New Edition’s beef that one night led to the murder of his friend and security manager, Anthony Bee.

According to Bossip's report, Teddy detailed the incident in Uncensored's episode where he said that one night during the groups’ joint tour, New Edition got late for their show in North Carolina. Hence, Guy ended up performing in the absence of the other R&B group members. This resulted in a heated argument between the two bands while Guy was still performing on stage, he said.

Teddy Riley further revealed that as the bands flew to a different city after North Carolina, things got even worse and during an argument, Antony Bee was killed. Detailing Bee’s death, Riley revealed that he was shot “four-three or four times” by one of New Edition’s crew members. But he refrained from revealing the member’s name as he has forgiven him. Teddy Riley concluded by saying that this incident resulted in him quitting the band and he could not deal with the “pressure” of it.

In an Instagram post about this episode, Teddy Riley wrote, “Sunday family! Can’t wait for y’all to see this. We come a long way and quiet for so long. When you’re not an affiliate of confrontation you just go with the flow to keep the peace, until you’re just tired of being tired! Check out a part of my life! So much more to come! Much love to you all!”. Take a look at Teddy Riley’s Instagram post below.