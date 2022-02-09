'The Joker And The Queen': Ed Sheeran Announces New Song With Taylor Swift; Details Inside

Ed Sheeran surprised his fans during the red carpet of Brit Awards 2022 as he announced a new collaboration with Taylor Swift. The upcoming project will not be the first time Sheeran and Swift have collaborated as they have already worked together for three songs on Taylor's albums. The Perfect singer also revealed that the song will be released later this week.

Ed Sheeran announces new collaboration with Taylor Swift

As per Billboard Music, during his interview with LadBible on the red carpet of the Brit Awards 2022, Ed Sheeran announced that he will be collaborating with Taylor Swift for a new track. The singer further revealed that the song, "comes out Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift." He then added, "We’re literally announcing that in, like, an hour."

As soon as Ed made the announcement several fans speculated that the new collab could be a remix of Sheeran's song The Joker and the Queen. Sheeran later confirmed that the new track with Taylor was indeed a remix of his song The Joker and the Queen. The song first came out in Sheeran's fourth studio album, =, without Taylor on the track. The singer took to his social media handles and shared a teaser of the song and wrote, "The Joker And The Queen featuring my good friend @taylorswift13 is out this Friday."

The Joker And The Queen featuring my good friend @taylorswift13 is out this Friday. Link in bio to pre-order or pre-save it xhttps://t.co/1WEEHn3okc



Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/8kIYNSS7Pw — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) February 9, 2022



Meanwhile, this will not be the first time these two singers join hands for a collaboration. Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have worked together on three songs for Swift's albums, Everything Has Changed on Red, End Game on Reputation and Run which is a vault track on Red (Taylor Swift's version).

Several fans spotted that, both the singers had been dropping hints about their upcoming collaboration. Like Ed Sheeran wore a Taylor Swift patch on the back of his jacket in the Overpass Graffiti music video, and the equal sign, =, was carved into Swift's cake in her music video for I Bet You Think About Me. The latest hint came on February 5, when fans noticed the song credits on YouTube for Sheeran’s The Joker and the Queen official lyric video showed 'feat. Taylor Swift.'

Image: Instagram/@teddysphotos/@taylorswift