The Weekend Drops 'Dawn FM' Trailer With Release Date; Jim Carrey 'thrilled' To Join Hands

The Weeknd is gearing up for the launch of his latest album Dawn FM. Three days before the release, the singer shared a trailer of the project, and it surely looks worth the wait for fans. The album has mysterious visuals, and they would be keen to know what it is all about.

Apart from some catchy beats, and stylish visuals, the album also has some interesting collaborations. One of them is Jim Carrey. The actor gave a shoutout to the Grammy-winner ahead of the launch of the album.

Jim Carrey joins The Weekend in latest album Dawn FM; watch the trailer

The trailer features the Weekend all dressed up in a black suit before he is hauled by mysterious people in black cloaks. He has even turned around on a circular device as the people bend down and rise up around him.

One could then see him as an aged character and his present self, who both seemed confused on the goings-on. There are two women, one a stylishly dressed woman enjoying a party, and another in a red cloak.

The younger and the older versions then merge as we hear the words, "You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You've been in a dark for way too long. It's time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms."

The singer termed the album as, 'A new Sonic Universe from the mind of Weeknd."

The anticipation for the album could be seen with the video already fetching 6 million views on Instagram.

Jim Carrey part of Dawn FM collaborations

The names mentioned in the video as collaborators are Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. While Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never are credited for the production, Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, reportedly have guest appearances.

Jim Carrey is said to be a narrator on the album. The Mask actor tweeted that he listened to the Dawn FM with his 'good friend' Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd on Monday night.

He termed it 'deep and elegant' and that it danced him around the room. He also shared that he was 'thrilled' to be a part of this 'symphony.'

I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^• https://t.co/FV2LoKLYVX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 3, 2022

The album releases on January 7.

