The Weeknd Posts A Cryptic Tweet About His New Song, Hints He May Release It As An NFT

Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer The Weeknd recently suggested in a cryptic tweet that he may release his next song as an NFT. The singer recently concluded a highly anticipated and successful show of NFL's Super Bowl LV halftime show. It is unclear at this stage whether the song is called ‘Living In NFT Space’ or whether it will be released as an NFT from his description in a tweet, which you can view below.

The Weeknd to release his new song as an NFT?

According to CNET, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is basically a digital token tied to artworks or songs, including to things like a video highlight, a meme or even a tweet. NFTs offer a blockchain-created certificate of authenticity for a digital asset such as an artwork, a piece of music or a video. Most notably, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million. The NFT's are a digital ledger similar to cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, along with a listing with who owns each NFT. Although, this does not mean that the person buying the song via NFT, can own the intellectual or creative rights to the music. The intellectual property stays with the artist, the website explains. Several other artists like Kings Of Leon, Gorillaz, including anonymous street artist Banksy, Tesla CEO Elon Musk have taken advantage of the NFT growth in recent months.

As of March 30, it is unclear if The Weeknd plans to release the song via NFT. He also hasn't provided any details on the upcoming song, but in two following tweets, he suggested his upcoming songs will be part of his highly successful After Hours album. He wrote in two tweets, "writing, "P.S. this chapter isn't quite done yet," and then adding, "still tying some loose ends."

p.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet ... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 27, 2021

still tying some loose ends. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 27, 2021

The news comes after The Weeknd's recent House Of Balloons debut mixtape album arrived on streaming platforms in its original form on March 21. The album was The Weeknd's breakout moment, which also caught the attention of Drake, who then recruited him for a game-changing feature on 2011’s Crew Love. The mixtape contains nine songs and was released 10 years ago on streaming platforms. for free. Some of the songs include Wicked Games, High for This, Coming Down and Loft Music.

Promo Image Source: The Weeknd via AP