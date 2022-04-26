'Things Happen': AR Rahman Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 witnessed a scene like no other when Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock as he took offence to a joke made by the comedian. Just moments before receiving his maiden Oscar for 'King Richard', the star ended up being embroiled in a violent altercation as Chris Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith's bald hairstyle. The moment of Will Smith's aggression was highly condemned by netizens and ended up him being banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years.

Now, almost a month after the incident, acclaimed Indian singer and composer AR Rahman reacted to the Oscars 2022 fiasco while making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Notably, AR Rahman reached the chat show to promote actor Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie, Heropanti 2, as he has composed the music for the film. During the episode, AR Rahman was shown a photo of himself featuring Will Smith.

AR Rahman reacts to Will Smith's Oscars fiasco

The old photo had umpteen comments surrounding the Oscars 2022 slap. Reacting to the same, AR Rahman hailed Smith as a 'sweetheart' and 'nice person'. While referring to the Oscars 2022 slap, the composer who attended the award show, added 'sometimes such things happen'. He said, "He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. Sometimes such things happen".

This comes just days after Will Smith made his first public appearance after the award show in Mumbai. On April 25, the Hollywood biggie caught the attention of the paps outside the private Kalina airport in the entertainment capital, Mumbai. The major highlight of his appearance was that the actor was accompanied by a Pandit during his public appearance. The star, who opted for a laid-back look in a white plain t-shirt, was seen donning spiritual threads around his neck.

On April 7, Will Smith announced that he's been travelling to India by clicking a spiritual picture of himself in Haridwar. In his statement, the actor wrote, "My Grandmother used to say, 'God Teaches through Experience'. Travelling to India & Experiencing the colours, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world". Take a look:

Image: AP/PTI