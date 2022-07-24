Tomorrow X Together's ‘Valley Of Lies’ With Rapper Iann Dior Tops ITunes Top Songs Charts

The South Korean music industry has surely taken the world by storm with its foot-tapping and chart-busting songs. Many K-Pop bands and stars are reaching new heights with their tracks and collaborations. Recently, the boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER unveiled their latest track with the American rapper Iann Dior and are receiving a lot of love for it.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, who also goes by TXT, recently collaborated with Iann Dior for a new song Valley Of Lies which has gained much popularity in less than two days. The band's members - Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai - and Iann Dior unveiled the much-awaited song on July 22 at midnight KST. Since then, the song has not only entertained the masses but has also begun to top various global charts.

Valley Of Lies tops iTunes chart

Soon after its release on July 22, Valley Of Flowers topped the iTunes charts in multiple countries and regions. On July 24, BIGHIT Music announced that TXT and Iann Dior's latest track Valley of Flowers debuted at the number 1 position on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 15 different countries and regions across the world. These countries also include Argentina, the Philippines and Poland.

TXT and Iann Dior first announced their maiden collaboration on July 11. The South Korean boy group and the rapper's track is an indie alternative song that is a combination of rock and hip hop. The track has a lively upbeat melody merged with pensive, melancholic lyrics. The band's member Yeonjun also participated in making the rap of the track. Reportedly, it was the American rapper who came up with the suggestion of a collaboration with the K-Pop band. The former had been keeping a track of bands and their music for a while.

More about TXT and their present work

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's members made their debut in March 2019 under BIGHIT MUSIC, which also manages the Grammy-nominated group BTS. They recently unveiled their extended play minisode 2: Thursday's Child in May. Currently, the band is on their first world tour ACT: LOVE SICK. After performing in Seoul, earlier this month, the band is now in the US for their concerts.

Image: Instagram/@youtubemusic