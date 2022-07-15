Last Updated:

Travis Barker Performs For 1st Time Since Hospitalisation; Joins Machine Gun Kelly's Show

Travis Barker surprised audiences with his recent performance at Machine Gun Kelly's LA show, which marked his first on-stage act since hospitalisation

Scores of thousands of viewers were left stunned upon witnessing Travis Barker's recent stage performance at Machine Gun Kelly's Los Angeles show. Barker's latest stint marked his first-ever performance since he was hospitalized after being diagnosed with 'life-threatening' pancreatitis last month.

According to Rolling Stone, Travis Barker and his frequent collaborator Kelly performed Bloody Valentine and Tickets to My Downfall together. In the midst of the performance, MGK also joked how Barker isn't supposed to play the drums as of now, but he's ironically doing that. Barker's wife and reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared a video of the duo's performance on her Instagram handle. 

Travis Barker performs for the first time since hospitalisation

Fans have been sharing glimpses of Barker's surprise act at Machine Gun Kelly's show, calling him an 'absolute legend'. While speaking to the crowd about Travis' appearance, Kelly said, "Hey, you know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now. But guess what he’s doing here: playing the drums right now!" Take a look. 

Travis Barker's hospitalisation 

Weeks ago, Travis was seen being rushed to a medical facility in LA. He later issued a statement regarding the health scare via social media, detailing his 'life threatening' pancreatitis. Travis wrote, "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

The statement continued, "I am so very very grateful that with the intensive treatment I am currently much better." Kourtney also took to Instagram and thanked everyone for their love and well wishes. 

Following his treatment, Travis was also spotted walking outside his recording studio in Calabasas, California earlier this month, according to PEOPLE. 

