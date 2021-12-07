Travis Scott Files Request To Dismiss Multiple Astroworld Tragedy Lawsuits

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott was named in over 300 lawsuits filed by the victims and families. In his first response to the legal actions taken against him, the rapper had filed a request to dismiss him from the multiple lawsuits he’s named in.

During his Astrowolrd concert that took place on November 5, several concertgoers lost their life as the crowd surged towards the stage during Scott's performance. Over 10 people were killed and thousands were left injured.

Travis Scott files request to dismiss Astrowolrd lawsuits

As per TMZ, Travis Scott has denied all the allegations placed against him in 11 different lawsuits, according to one of his legal representatives. The rapper will be filing many more requests to be dismissed in the future as he is named in most of the nearly 300 suits filed in Harris County after the Astroworld tragedy.

As per reports, among the 11 lawsuits filed against him, one of the lawsuits that Scott responded to was filed by Bhaghu Shahani, father of Bharti Shahani, one of the 10 who died during the concert. Earlier last month, People reported that Travis Scott and Drake are among those named in a $750 million lawsuit filed on Tuesday by a Houston lawyer on behalf of 125 Astroworld Festival victims, including the family of one man who died due to his injuries. Axel Acosta was one of 10 concertgoers who died from injuries sustained during the rapper's performance. Other named defendants in the lawsuit include Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott's Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group.

What happened at Astroworld Festival?

Travis Scott went to perform at NRG Park in Houston at around 9 pm on Friday, November 5. As he came to perform, chaos ensued as the sold-out concert with 50,000 people surged towards the stage. Samuel Pena, Houston Fire Chief reportedly told a news conference that the compression before the stage led to panic and caused the tragedy. The panic started around 9:15 pm as people began to fall unconscious. While some were suffering cardiac arrest, others felt suffocated in the "mass casualty incident."

Image: AP