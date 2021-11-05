Travis Scott Releases Two New Songs 'Escape Plan' & 'Mafia' Ahead Of 'Astroworld' Fest

Rapper and songwriter Travis Scott has recently released two new songs- Escape Plan and Mafia. The new releases come ahead of his Astroworld festival, which is supposed to take place in his Houston hometown this weekend. According to the news agency, ANI, the new tracks are likely from his upcoming highly-anticipated album titled Utopia. The rapper, along with record producer Mike Dean, has teased the album on their verified social media handles over the past few weeks.

Travis Scott releases 2 new singles

Even though Escape Plan has drawn most of the initial attention upon the midnight drop, within the first 13 minutes, the audio of the song had garnered over 18,000 listens on YouTube while Mafia had only 2,000, several fans who quickly came to discover there were two new tracks settled on Mafia as being even better than the one reaching people first out of the gate.

The producers who are credited for Escape Plan on music streaming sites are Nik D and Oz, while Boi 1da and Jahaan Sweet produced Madia. Mike Dean is credited as a mixing and mastering engineer on both the songs. Jermaine Cole, also known as J Cole, has been given vocal credit on Mafia.

It has been a long three years since the release of Travis Scott's most recent album titled Astroworld (from which the festival was named), but he has been hardly out of the public eye, performing at the Rolling Loud festivals in Miami and New York. He had released one-off songs such as Highest in the Room and collaborations with Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Ed Sheeran and Rosalia, among others.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently expecting their second baby. The two are already parents to their three-year-old daughter Stormi. While the couple had already celebrated their second pregnancy with the Kardashian-Jenner family, they recently took a trip to Houston to meet the rapper's family.

As per a report by E!, Kylie Jenner was keen on celebrating their pregnancy news with Travis Scott's family. Moreover, Travis Scott is known to be much close to his family and also wanted his daughter Tommy to get along with them. The couple takes several trips to Houston in a year.

Image: AP