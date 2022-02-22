TXT’s Yeonjun And Taehyun Team Up With Salem Ilese & Alan Walker For New Song 'PS5'

South Korean band TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s members Yeonjun and Taehyun are coming together with American singer Salem Ilese and Alan Walker for their upcoming project. On Monday, Salem Ilese took to her Twitter handle and officially announced that the forthcoming song, PS5 would also feature Yeonjun and Taehyun, along with DJ and producer Alan Walker. The singer-songwriter also dropped a series of pictures giving fans a glimpse of their new track.

TXT's Yeonjun, Taehyun team up with Salem Ilese and Alan Walker

HI PUPS its finally time !! PS5 with @TXT_bighit and @IAmAlanWalker is coming wednesday, and the whole unsponsored content EP on friday :) i’m SO STOKED for u to hear it 🐶💖https://t.co/IqgC5VerFK pic.twitter.com/qEkHyA6Ww0 — salem ilese (@salemilese) February 21, 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Salem Ilese also announced that the song will be out on February 23 along with her EP Unsponsored Content. The songwriter tweeted, "HI PUPS its finally time !! PS5 with @TXT_bighit and @IAmAlanWalker is coming wednesday, and the whole unsponsored content EP on friday :) i’m SO STOKED for u to hear it."

Salem Ilese is known for her hit single, Mad at Disney, which became RIAA certified gold. The song took over the internet and went on to appear on Spotify's Viral 50 chart, it even peaked at number 67 on the Billboard Global 200 in the year 2020. The track also reached number 16 on the Billboard Top Triller Global last year. Furthermore, Ilese has co-written Jamie Miller's Here's Your Perfect, Bella Poarch's Build a B and TXT's Anti-Romantic.

Furthermore, TXT has released songs of various genres, showcasing a different colour from the team. They made their debut with In My Blood and went on to release hit songs like thank u, next, F2020, Sriracha, Taehyun's Over and Over Again, and Yeonjun's Song Cry as well as individual cover songs such as Hueningkai's Youngblood and unit cover songs such as Yeonjun and Taehyun's STAY. On the other hand, TXT is achieving new heights with their chart-topping albums and singles as they recently became the only Korean group on the list of 50 Best Albums Of 2021 by Rolling Stones.

The South Korean boyband is also set to hold a fan live '2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER FANLIVE MOA X TOGETHER' online and offline for two days on March 5 and 6.

Image: Instagram/@alanwalkermusic/@official_yeonjun/@taehyuntxt_official/Twitter/@salemilese