U2 Concert Mumbai | All You Need To Know About The Joshua Tree Tour

One of the most famous band U2 will be performing in India for the first time ever in December. They will bring their acclaimed U2: The Joshua Tree Tour in Mumbai city. It will celebrate the band’s 1987 album by the same name. It will be there final show of the tour. Read to know more.

U2 tour details

Venue and Timings

U2 will perform at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, December 15 at 4 pm. The concert will be produced by Live National Global Touring. It will be brought to India by popular online site BookMyShow.

Registration and bookings

After the announcement of U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour, registration opened next morning at BookMyShow. Presale for subscribed U2 fans was on September 24 and was opened till September 25. The BookMyShow bookings are open and the site currently has filling fast status.

Ticket Prices

The ticket price is ranging from ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 14,000. General admission tickets will be prices at ₹ 6,000. Tickets are available on BookMyShow. You can book them on phone app or the site's website.

Image source: BookMyShow

Playlists

The tour celebrated U2’s fifth album, The Joshua Tree, which released in 1986-87. Hence the playlist will include all songs from the album in chronological order, as per reports. This means the city will groove to hits like I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, Where The Streets Have No Name and With Or Without You. The concert is said to be a three-act show and the band will also play songs from other albums. The band's big plans for the tour also includes breath-taking stage illustrations of photographs of the band by long-time collaborator and filmmaker Anton Corbijn. The band comprises frontman Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

The Joshua Tree Tour images

